Amazon Prime subscription will now cost more. The good news is that the annual prime subscription remains unchanged at ₹1,499. The latest hike in monthly and quarterly subscriptions seems to be aimed at pushing Amazon Prime members to switch to annual plans.

The monthly subscription has gone up from ₹179 to ₹299, while the quarterly subscription is priced at ₹599 from ₹459. Note that subscribers of monthly or quarterly plans who have auto-renewal enabled will be able to continue at the existing prices until January 15, 2024.

Also read: How Amazon lets you reschedule product delivery date and time

Amazon recently launched a Prime Lite subscription, priced at ₹999 per year. The Lite plans offer free two-day delivery and Prime Video streaming in SD quality on up to two devices. Meanwhile, Netflix’s monthly subscription is priced at ₹149. The Lite plan does not include Prime Music or gaming benefits. The company recently launched a new accessibility feature called ‘dialogue boost’ on Prime Video for users to increase the volume of dialogues without increasing background music and effects.

The company also expanded its online grocery arm Amazon Fresh to over 50 cities in India.