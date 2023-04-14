Amazon Fresh, the online grocery arm of Amazon, has expanded its presence to 50+ cities in India as compared to around 22 cities in April last year, according to Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh.

Sree Ram told businessline that over 50 per cent of Amazon Fresh customers have been coming from Tier 2 and 3 towns and hence, they are a critical customer base for Amazon Fresh. “In the last year, we have more than doubled the number of cities that we are available in. We are now available in 50 plus cities including many Tier 2, 3 cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, Trivandrum and many more.”

He added that penetrating deeper into Bharat is a priority for Amazon Fresh along with ensuring that it is offering a full basket solution to its consumers.

Amazon Fresh offers slotted grocery deliveries to its customers and has been doubling down on this model even though many players have come up with 30-minute quick grocery delivery models.

Sree Ram believes that the majority of online shoppers in India are looking for quality and value for money when it comes to grocery delivery. Referring to a recent survey by LocalCircles, he added that 50 per cent of survey respondents like to pre-plan their online grocery purchases and prefer a convenient delivery slot.

Also read: How to change your Amazon account password

“Our focus has remained squarely on ensuring we provide high-quality products, especially in fresh fruits and vegetables and ensure that we offer our customer the best value. Whether it comes through pricing or through offers. Grocery for us has been one of our fastest growing categories nationally,” he added.

In 2021, Amazon completed the integration of its grocery stores, ‘Fresh’ and ‘Pantry’ into a single unified store called Amazon Fresh. For Prime members, Amazon.in offers free delivery on all orders above ₹Rs 249.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit