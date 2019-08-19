Amazon to open its 10-acre campus in Hyderabad

E-commerce firm Amazon will open a 10-acre campus here, its biggest outside the United States, on Wednesday.

Located in the IT hub of Gachibowli, the centre can seat 9,000-10,000 employees. It will manage backend operations for the company’s global business and technology teams.

Construction on the site started about three years ago.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager of Amazon India, and John Schoettler, Director of Global Real Estate and Facilities of the US-based firm, will take part in the inaugural.

This, however, is not Amazon’s first centre in Hyderabad. It started backend operations in 2005-06.

Besides, the e-commerce company has three fulfilment centres in Hyderabad with more than 3.2 million cubic ft of storage space. It also has two sorting centres in the city with 1 lakh sq ft of processing capacity.