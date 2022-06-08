An online course for cyber incident response

With companies and organisations finding it difficult to find suitable resources to respond to cyber attacks, cyber security solutions firm Kaspersky has expanded its online expert training portfolio.

Kaspersky has developed The Windows Incident Response training by deploying experts from the company’s Global Emergency Response Team (GERT).

Ayman Shaaban, Digital Forensics and Incident Response Manager, and Kai Schuricht, Senior Incident Response Specialist, will take students through incident detection using the example of a real-life REvil ransomware case.

“By the end of the course IT security practitioners will learn to identify and respond to a cyber incident and will be able to differentiate APTs (advance persistent threats) from other threats,” a Kaspersky statement said.

It will also help throw light on various attack techniques and a targeted attack anatomy through the Cyber Kill Chain.

“Participants will master evidence acquisition, all phases of incident detection, log file analysis and network analysis,” the statement added.

Students will get access to a simulated virtual working environment with all the necessary tools to practice incident response techniques.

“An interactive real-life REvil ransomware scenario that replicates a cyber-assault will assist participants in better understanding the intricacies of incident identification,” Sandra Lee, Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Kaspersky, said.

The self-guided training course includes 40 video lessons and 100 hours of virtual lab time for hands-on learning. The estimated training duration is 15 hours.

The participants will have six months of access to the platform to finish the training.