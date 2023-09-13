Apple on Tuesday took the wraps off newer variants of some of its best-selling devices, hoping that they make it to the top of wish list of customers during the all-important holiday season.

The announcement of the iPhone 15 line and upgraded smart watches at the company’s annual flagship event comes against the backdrop of flagging discretionary spending and heightened scrutiny in China.

Here are the details of the key announcements

The iPhone

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their predecessors.

The new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, capable of 2X telephoto option for capturing photos and 4K video, and the new A16 bionic chips.

Apple also switched to the USB-C charging standard from the Lightning port, in accordance with a European law. Apple also said the iPhone 15's battery is made of 100% recycled cobalt.

The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, priced at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,59,900, now use titanium instead of stainless steel for the side bars and have slimmer borders around the screen.

All the new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, with flagship Pro Max having 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capability.

The iPhone 15 starts at ₹79,900, iPhone 15 Plus: ₹89,900, iPhone 15 Pro: ₹1,34,900 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max: ₹1,59,900 onwards.

Watches

Apple Watch Series 9 | Photo Credit: Via Apple Newsroom

Apple announced Watch Series 9 and the second generation of Watch Ultra, sporting the same dimensions as their predecessors.

The latest watches get the next generation S9 chip, capable of better animations and effects. It is the first processor upgrade since Apple released the Series 6 line in 2020.

New features on board include "double tap", a new gesture control to the watch without touching its face, and improved dictation and brightness.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at ₹41,900, and Apple Watch SE starts at ₹29,900 and will be available from September 22.

The Series 9 is the company's first carbon neutral product, and starting this year all watch manufacturing will be powered by 100% clean energy, the company said. Apple will also drop leather from all its products, including the watch bands.