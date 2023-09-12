Apple has moved to the USB-C standard after a long wait by users and governments apart, a standard that Apple already uses on its laptops and some high-end iPads.

This change came due to EU regulators calling for move to a common charging port standard for smartphones.

Also launched at the event was the Apple Watch Series 9 starts at ₹41900, and Apple Watch SE starts at ₹29900, that will be available from September 22.

Apple September Event 2023 | Photo Credit: Via Apple Newsroom

Apple posted a 2.4% decline in iPhone sales for its fiscal third quarter - a rare drop for the product that has for years powered the company's growth.

Reuters adds

Apple was forced into the change by European regulations, but analysts believe that the company will position the change as an upgrade, taking advantage of faster data speeds that can transfer high-quality videos made with iPhones.

The biggest question of the day was whether Apple reserves those features for a new top-end device and makes smaller upgrades to its cheaper models.

“Just like we saw people who aren’t Ultra athletes buy the Apple Watch Ultra, we’re going to see a bunch of people buy this even if they aren’t camera or photography enthusiasts, just because they like the latest and greatest,” said Ben Bajarin, chief executive and principal analyst of Creative Strategies. “That by itself creates that buzz and momentum and allure to the top end.”

The global smartphone market has slumped from shipping 294.5 million total phones to 268 million in the second quarter, but Apple’s shipments declined the least of any major smartphone maker, dropping from 46.5 million phones to 45.3 million, according to data from Counterpoint Research.