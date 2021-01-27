Apple fixes security issues ‘actively exploited’ by hackers with its latest update

Apple has released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 with security fixes for three vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited by hackers, as first spotted by TechCrunch.

The tech giant, in a security advisory, mentioned the security content of its iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates.

One of these vulnerabilities was found in Kernel, the core of the operating system, while two other vulnerabilities were found in WebKit, the browser engine that powers the Safari browser.

The vulnerability found in Kernel by an “anonymous researcher” is dubbed CVE-2021-1782.

“A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple said describing the impact of the vulnerability.

Apple also described the impact of the two vulnerabilities found in Webkit, dubbed CVE-2021-1871 and CVE-2021-1870.

“A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” it said.

The updates are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). Users have been advised to update to these latest versions with security patches.

The tech giant will provide more details on the security issues soon, it said.