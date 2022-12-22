Apple has announced plans to bring its TV app to Android smartphones, according to a Twitter report. The report also suggests that Apple is testing it internally and will soon roll out to Android users, but there is no specific timeframe.

Android users will have convenient and easy access to all the Apple TV contents of the app, without having to rely on the Apple TV site. Apple also plans to provide access to an MLS Season Pass next year, with its launch on the Android platform. At present, the Apple TV app only provides access to devices powered by Android TV such as Chromecast with Google TV.

Devices such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, and a few others support the Apple TV app. The app to be launched by Apple on the Android platform can be used to stream Apple TV+, buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, and more Apple contents.