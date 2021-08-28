Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns: Spotify

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc's agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developersdoes not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive andunfair practices".

"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the coreconcerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the companysaid in a tweet.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commissionsaid Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steamingservice Apple Music and protested against the 30 per cent fee levied onapp developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system.