Info-tech

Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns: Spotify

Reuters August 27 | Updated on August 28, 2021

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc's agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developersdoes not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive andunfair practices".

"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the coreconcerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the companysaid in a tweet.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commissionsaid Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steamingservice Apple Music and protested against the 30 per cent fee levied onapp developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system.

Published on August 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

podcast
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like