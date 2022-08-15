Brightcom Group’s PAT up 162% at ₹277 cr in Q1

Brightcom Group, a digital marketing solutions company, has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹277 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹ 105 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of about 162 per cent.

The company registered consolidated revenue of ₹1,480 crore in the comparable quarter last year, a growth of 126 per cent.

The company said it has a free cash flow of ₹492 crore in the last two quarters.

“Our consolidated tax rate across all geographies in this quarter was 28.29 per cent. We have added new advertisement agencies and 14 new direct advertisers to our tally,” the company said in a statement.

Forensic audit

The company said it had submitted further accounting information for the ongoing forensic audit into its books. “We are awaiting a report from the regulator,” it added.