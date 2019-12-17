BSNL employees to get November salary soon: CMD

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on Tuesday said that it expects the salary for its employees within the next few days for the month of November.

"The salaries for November are expected this month...very soon," PK Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL told reporters here adding that the company would make savings of around Rs 1,300 crore this financial year from the salaries itself as more than 50 per cent of the total employees have opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

"Once they (employees who have taken VRS) serve their last day on January 31, things will get streamlined and we will have savings of around Rs 600 crore per month for February and March this fiscal, which means around Rs 1,300 crore savings fot this fiscal from salaries only," he said.

Purwar said the company will also raise Rs 1,500 crore from the markets as funds to raise the company. Purwar said 78,569 employees have opted the VRS scheme offered by the government and around 70,000 employees will be the strength of the company post January 2020.

However, he also added that BSNL has an option to hire contractual employees from third parties as and when required.