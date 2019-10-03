Bus aggregator Shuttl drives into Chennai

Shuttl, an app-based office bus service provider, on Thursday announced the commencement of its operations from Chennai. The bus aggregator, which operates on seat-based bus transit model, will allow passengers to reserve a seat using its app for a hassle-free commute to office.

In a press statement, the company said that it currently operates around 100 buses with service over 2,000 rides daily on 20 key routes in Chennai. The company aims to double the scale connecting most of the residences and offices in Chennai within a year.

“We have witnessed a huge demand for a comfortable daily commute option from office-goers in Chennai and thought of launching in the city. Our demand-adaptive routes and schedules align well with commuter needs and drives rapid adoption amongst commuters,” Amit Singh, co-founder and CEO, Shuttl, was quoted in the press statement.

Founded by IITians Amit Singh and Deepanshu Malviyia in 2015, Shuttl is supported by marquee investors such as Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Amazon, and Dentsu.

Chennai marks the sixth city in the country where Shuttl has expanded its footprint after Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company serves over 90,000 rides daily and operates over 1,700 buses.