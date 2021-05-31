Capgemini deploys Ericsson’s 5G Industry Connect solution at its Mumbai lab

French IT consulting firm Capgemini has deployed Ericsson’s 5G (standalone) Industry Connect solution at its laboratory in Mumbai, as it intends to accelerate deployment of 5G solutions in India.

Ericsson Industry Connect is a plug and play, pre-packaged and pre-integrated network product. This solution can be deployed by industry customers requiring a fully private (on-premise) deployment for limited coverage areas such as in manufacturing or warehousing.

The 5G Lab will enable enterprises across different industry verticals such as health, safety, manufacturing test out 5G use cases that can be applied by the industry, Capgemini said in a statement.

As 5G is bringing a step-change in connectivity, services automation, autonomous devices and applications across every industry, Capgemini’s 5G Labs for industries are designed to help organisations from across sectors to pivot their business towards intelligent industry.

Ashwin Yardi, Chief Executive Officer–India, at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee said, “The Capgemini 5G Lab offers a ‘ready to use’ platform for our customers to ideate, innovate and deploy use cases as they adopt new technologies which will enable them to accelerate their digital transformation journey towards Intelligent Industry. This 5G lab will support our global clients and cater to four main industry categories namely Smart Factory, Smart Utilities, Smart City and Smart Retail to enhance the relevance of the Lab’s use cases in the multisectoral paradigm”.

The experts at the laboratory will accompany and support organisations in their exploration of the latest use cases; experiencing new perspectives on how 5G is transforming their business ; and in helping them to build, monetize and strategise what 5G brings next for their business.

Spread over 1,300 sq ft, Capgemini’s 5G Lab in Mumbai offers an agile and collaborative environment, which leverages best-of-breed technologies on network, cloud, edge computing, hardware and software solutions.