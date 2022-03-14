Car-wash startup honc raises $4,00,000 in pre-seed round

honc, a Hyderabad-based tech startup that offers for car washes at the doorstep, has raised $4,00,000 in a pre-seed round, led by Amey Mashelkar (Head of JioGenNext), Jasminder Singh Gulati (Co-founder at NowFloats) and Nilesh Patel (Leadership team, Cisco systems).

Expansion plans

The startup, which is a 100X.VC portfolio company, plans to utilise the fresh funds to expand its partner network across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Gurugram in the next 12 months.

“We are planning to upgrade tech backbone to scale across gated communities and business parks,” a honc executive said.

“We were able to add over 200 partners to our network in the last one year. We carry out 4,000 car washes a day in Hyderabad alone,” Niranjan Seelam, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of honc, said in a statement on Monday.

“We aim to make the traditional car wash industry efficient, environmentally friendly and a customer-centric one,” he said.

Rahul Marwar, Co-founder and Director of Sales of honc, said that the firm would introduce women into the wash segment across business parks. “We believe this will untap the large blue collar workforce segment,” he said.