Dell announces new laptops at CES 2020

As CES 2020 prepared to kick off in Las Vegas, companies have begun their announcements. Dell Technologies has just unveiled new products and software across its premium Latitude, XPS and displays portfolios which they say is focused on encouraging innovation, collaboration and productivity. The new products feature artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G readiness.

“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” said Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”

Dell has introduced the Latitude 9000 series of laptops, designed to be smaller and thinner than earlier versions, with a larger display and a better viewing experience. The new Latitude 9510 delivers what Dell says is the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours. It also has boosted audio features and intelligent solutions meant to increase productivity.

Starting at 3.2 pounds5, it allows users to travel light without carrying the extra weight of battery chargers, adapters or speakerphone pucks for a work day. It features Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities. The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to avoid compromising the thin bezels of the display. Carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes promise a quiet and cool-to-the-touch experience. Launching with up to the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, the vPro ready Latitude 9510 has a finish with diamond cut edges.

AI is used to optimise software behind the scenes to help reduce lags, delays and frustration.

Dell also announced the 2020 version of its elite XPS 13 notebook, this time with even slimmer bezels than in 2019. The 16:10 display spans all four edges and has more screen space. The new design delivers a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor — fitting neatly on an airplane tray.

The XPS 13 runs on the 10th generation Intel® Core™ processor and has long battery life for travelers, small business owners and creatives that need power and performance on the go. A larger touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and one-handed opening are other features. The new XPS packaging includes more sustainable materials and eliminates foam, making it easier to recycle. Available options include the traditional XPS 13 with Windows 10 or the Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS.