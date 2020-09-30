LG launches five new soundbars under Sound Bars 2020 range

LG Electronics (LG), on Tuesday, announced the launch of its latest collection of LG Sound Bars 2020. The company has launched five new soundbars under the new range – SN10YG, SN8YG, SN6Y, SNH5 and SN4.

The sound bars feature a slim design.

The new SN10YG and SN8YG soundbars are equipped with professional Meridian sound technology and the Dolby Atmos technology for sound. The devices also come with certain Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, including support for Google Assistant. The soundbars support voice control through the virtual assistant. Users can also stream through the devices using Bluetooth or Chromecast.

Other features include AI Room Calibration that enables the device to adjust the sound according to the surroundings. They also support 4K pass through for streaming on television with Dolby Vision.

The two models along with the SN6Y also support optimal Hi-Resolution sound.

The SN6Y, SNH5 and SN4 models come with DTS Virtual: X sound technology.

All five models feature the AI Sound Pro technology.

Price and availability

The SN4 Model will be released in November. The remaining devices in the lineup will be available in key markets from October.

The SN10YG and SN8YG models are priced at ₹79990 and ₹59,990, respectively. The SN6Y and the SNH5 models are both priced at ₹39,990. The SN4 model will be available for ₹29,990.