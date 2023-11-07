Technology company Continental plans to rapidly scale up R&D and manufacturing of connected technologies such as body electronics, 4G/5G technologies, and GPS systems to meet the growing demand.

With its core focus on localisation, the company aims to work with local OEMs to provide tailor-made solutions. Moreover, as the volume of production significantly rises, this will also lead to a surge in the company’s share of exports to other regions such as the European, East Asian and ASEAN markets, the company said.

“India is an important market for us, and we continue to expand our business for connected technologies in the country. With our strong R&D presence in India, we cater to the needs of the global market. We see immense potential for business expansion in India,” said Jean-François Tarabbia, Head of Architecture and Networking Business Area, Continental Automotive.

As vehicle architecture is evolving, the company continues to evaluate the demand for products and accordingly invest in localisation. Further, with a focus on expanding in these critical fields, the company can produce more than 1 million units of connectivity-related products with this manufacturing line.

Bullish on growth

Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India, said, “We are bullish about the growth of connected vehicle technologies in India, and all the latest passenger car launches feature connected technologies in some form or another.”

The trend has given them a new purpose to introduce some of the most sophisticated and highly intelligent technologies in the market. “With our strong competencies in both R&D and local manufacturing, we have a competitive advantage in delivering affordable solutions with high functionality. India is leading by example in becoming a turf for embracing technological shifts,” he added.