Cyberpark, Kozhikode charts out plan for 2021

Enthused by the induction of five companies since April amid the pandemic-induced adversities, Cyberpark Kozhikode is looking forward to a sturdy 2021 that is lined up with ambitious developmental plans.

February will see a new IT built-up space of 42,000 sq ft of smart business centres getting operational in Cyberpark, where the Kerala Government aims to promote IT/ITeS. This plug-&-play area will facilitate the start of no less than 31 units with space ranging between 500 sq ft and 2,700 sq ft (10 to 40 seaters).

Cyberpark envisages more than 25 companies to open offices in its campus during fiscal year 2020-21, with five of them already having set up units, said Nireesh C, General Manager.

At present, Cyberpark has leased out 57 per cent of the leasable area, housing 45 companies and providing employment to 750 people. Sahya Building is pivotal to the 42.5-acre campus, of which 30 acres are SEZ.

Currently, following the Covid-19-led constraints, Cyberpark is giving a special offer to companies that want to occupy the space, he said.

In addition, lease option on land from two acres and above will be facilitated for a minimum period of 30 years, renewable up to 90 years for IT-oriented companies and co-developers.

Cyberpark has so far this year facilitated five companies to open offices. These are M2H Infotech LLP, Rydberg Engineering, RIMS Technology, D4 Integrated Securities Solutions LLP and Sapling Creations.