Dayapatra Nevatia named Mindtree COO

IT services firm Mindtree has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as its Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Nevatia will support the company into its next phase of growth, a statement from the company said.

“His vast industry experience along with proven track record will be a definite asset to Mindtree as we continue to stride on the journey of customer-centric growth,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree. “This appointment is a testimony of the company’s focus on its leadership expansion across the globe.”

Nevatia holds decades of industry experience and joins Mindtree from Accenture, where he was the MD and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centers in India. He led the delivery for the entire portfolio spanning across system integration, digital, application outsourcing, infrastructure, and security services across industry groups, said the release. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering and a master’s degree in management studies.