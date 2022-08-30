Experion Technologies listed in Inc. 5000 ranking for fifth year in a row

Experion Technologies, a global IT solutions company enabling enterprise with future-ready digital solutions, has announced that it has been listed in the annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America for the fifth year in a row.

The Inc. 5000 list is one of the most prestigious rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. The list represents the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Experion Technologies has climbed up by nearly 100 places since 2021, as a result of a 294 per cent revenue growth and results-oriented names in the Product Engineering and Digital Transformation space.

‘Outstanding achievement’

“This honorary achievement demonstrates our consistent growth and the value we deliver, harnessing our product engineering capabilities. This is definitely a step forward to becoming the most trusted partner for our customers,” says Binu Jacob, MD and CEO of Experion Technologies. “It’s our fifth-time winning in a row which is an outstanding achievement and one that would not have been possible without our team’s unhindered determination of turning challenges into opportunities.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labour shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 per cent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.