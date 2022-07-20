Garena Free Fire tops India mobile game list

Garena Free Fire, a battle royale game, is the one of the most played mobile games in India. This is also one of the most streamed games in India. It topped the global charts in 2019 for the most downloaded game with over 150 million active users.

The next in line is the PUBG alternative, Battlegrounds Mobile India, an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by Krafton which was released in July 2021.

The online version of the Indian gambling card game Teen Patti is among the most played games in India. Teen Patti originated in India and is widely played throughout South Asia.

This is followed by Candy Crush Saga, a puzzle video game which was developed and published by King and launched in April 2012.

Call of Duty Mobile was one of the largest mobile gaming launches in history, which generated over $480 million and 270 million downloads with in a year. This is a shooter game, developed by TiMiStudio group and published by Activision.

The other top played games in India are Coin master, Clash of clans, Subway Surfers, 8 ball pool and Ludo King.

The Indian gaming industry has been growing rapidly which overtook US in terms of the number of users in 2021. With the rise in smartphone usage across the country, coupled with cheap and fast data connection, the number of games will only increase in the coming years.