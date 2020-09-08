Going digital: Ipca Laboratories ties up with Dassault Systemes for ‘ONE Lab’ solutions

POCO M2 launched in India
In order to improve overall lab operations and digitalise its manufacturing QC labs, drug major Ipca Laboratories Ltd has partnered with Dassault Systemes for use of ‘ONE Lab’ industry solutions.
Using the ‘ONE Lab’ industry solutions, Ipca looks to eliminate data silos, remove paper processes, reduce review time and errors, and improve compliance.
The deployment of ‘ONE Lab’ will enable Ipca to improve processes that add value to the business, gain on demand availability of historic data for audits, access real-time data to make decisions, ensure compliance and data integrity, and focus on quality.
Amid stricter compliance requirements from the domestic and foreign drug regulators including the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), pharma industry has been struggling to make documentation and reporting systematic and seamless with minimum possibilities of gaps that may cause any adverse remarks from the regulators.
The ‘ONE Lab’ industry solution experience offers research, development, analytical and manufacturing QC laboratories an opportunity to remove paper processes and better support end-to-end processes. It provides a standard understanding and usage of laboratory equipment, materials and procedure steps as well as a unified role-based user experience for the lab, a Dassalut statement said.
“Dassault Systèmes’ ‘ONE Lab’ industry solution experience provides a complete electronic solution for digitalization of R&D and manufacturing QC labs in a unified way eliminating data silos,” said Ashok Nayak, CIO, Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
“ONE Lab aids lab analysts with an electronic environment to remove paper process and automate the interaction with methods, instruments, and supplies that scientists and analysts use every day in a compliant and controlled way,” Nayak added.
The ONE Lab industry solution experience, works beyond traditional Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) products available in the market, the statement said.
While pharmaceutical companies look for procedure execution with data and metadata capture with full instrument integration, it creates the need for a data review dashboard that should help them increase process efficiency with flagging compliance issues pertaining to all standard operating procedures.
Manual transcription from and into other IT systems is cumbersome, time consuming and error prone. Therefore, a platform for integration and interoperability with IT systems to support their data exchange activities and compliance is essential, the Dassault statement said.
“Partnering with Ipca in their digitalisation journey is a significant milestone for us in India. We are moving from ‘Things to Life’ and are ready to expand our footprint in the life sciences industry in India,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes.
“Our ‘ONE Lab’ industry solution experience has helped IPCA Laboratories rely on a single source of truth that enhanced compliance with regulatory guidelines and improved productivity up to 60% with reduced costs,” added Deepak.
