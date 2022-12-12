Google announced its latest introduction of passkey security support to Android, Mac, and Windows, with the Chrome 108 version. The tech giant started rolling out the passkey support in October and is now officially rolling out on its stable channel.

Google Chrome 108 version is providing “passkey support” for Android, Windows 11, and macOS. Chrome passkeys are accessed through Google Password Manager or other credentials-supported apps on Android. Once saved, the passkey will appear in the autofill sheet during sign-ins.

Create Passkey Security

In a few steps, one can create passkeys for Chrome accounts. In Android, Chrome simply asks for permission to “Use saved password or passkey” with face or fingerprint screen lock.

Sign-in with Passkey

Google Chrome passkeys are easy to access. Google said that, on a desktop, one needs to tap on “choose to use a passkey from your nearby mobile device” with both Android and iOS supported.

Reports also suggest that Chrome is working on passkey support for iOS and Chromebooks.

