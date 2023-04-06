Google is mandating apps on its Play Store to have a discoverable option to delete accounts both in the app and on the web. The tech giant aims to give users “greater clarity and control over their in-app data”, it said in a blog post.

Google will soon add a field to Google Play Store that will link users to the web address for account deletion.

The tech company said developers would need time to prepare for the added control. “As a first step, we are asking developers to submit answers to new data deletion questions in your app’s data safety form by December 7. Early next year, Google Play users will begin to see reflected changes in your app’s store listing,” Google said.

Additionally, the company is shutting its Google Now Launcher (GNL), which went through several iterations since starting off as Google Experience Launcher (GEL). A report by 9to5Google said the latest beta version of the Google app (14.14) shows that the “Google Now Launcher will stop working in April”. When this occurs, “your launcher will change to your device’s default launcher”.