Google is bringing its topic filters to search results on desktop, which was introduced in December last year.

Google Search has shown filters for images, maps, shopping, videos, news, books, flights, and finance. Google recently added topics, designated by a plus sign, for users to drill down and discover something new about a specific topic.

“Topics are dynamic and will change as you tap, giving you more options and helping you explore new areas,” the tech giant has said.

The tech giant recently introduced new carousels to its search engine — perspectives, about this page, about the result, and about this author.

Also read Google Search gets 5 features to verify information in search results

Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai promises Bard AI chatbot upgrades soon

Meanwhile, the tech giant introduced three new search features for users to research hotels, book plane tickets, and discover things to do on vacation. The company is piloting a new “price guarantee” badge for flights in the US.

“If you see a flight with the price guarantee badge, it means we’re confident that the price you see today won’t get any lower before takeoff. We will monitor the price every day until departure, and if it does go down, we’ll send you back the difference via Google Pay,” Google said in a blog post.

Also read: Google Search shows perspectives carousel in search results

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit