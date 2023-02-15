Google releases its first beta for privacy sandbox on Android to a limited number of Android 13 devices, a report by The Verge revealed. The launch will expand over time.

The privacy sandbox on Android sets new standards for how advertisers and websites access consumer information without compromising user privacy. Eligible devices will receive an Android notification.

At present, Android devices are assigned an advertising ID used to track user behaviour and build personal advertising profiles used by app developers. The sandbox will replace this ID as the tech giant aims to limit user data being shared with third parties and remove cross-app identifiers.

Google’s VP of privacy sandbox, Anthony Chavez said, “Apps that choose to participate in the beta can use these APIs to show you relevant ads and measure their effectiveness.”

Google said that its privacy sandbox for web projects and the one on Android share a common vision of enhancing user privacy while supporting key business capabilities.

