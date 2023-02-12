City Union Bank customers can create fixed deposits (FDs) with the use of its mobile banking app. Customers will also be provided with the deposit receipt.

Here’s how to create FD:

Step 1: Open the City Union Bank’s mobile banking app called CUB mBank Plus.

Open the City Union Bank’s mobile banking app called CUB mBank Plus. Step 2: Click on the investments section.

Click on the investments section. Step 3: Select e-deposit.

Select e-deposit. Step 4: Select the deposit type as the ‘general fixed deposit.’

Step 5: Select the scheme type.

Select the scheme type. Step 6: Enter the FD value and select the term of the deposit.

Enter the FD value and select the term of the deposit. Step 7: You may choose to close or renew the principal amount.

You may choose to close or renew the principal amount. Step 8: Click to submit.

Your fixed deposit (FD) will be created.

Customers will receive a copy of the receipt by mail. However, a duplicate copy of the same can be accessed within the app.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Click on the menu.

Click on the menu. Step 2: Scroll down to select ‘E-Deposit’ and ‘E-Receipt’.

Scroll down to select ‘E-Deposit’ and ‘E-Receipt’. Step 3: Now select the deposit type.

The app will now display information pertaining to the fixed deposit, including value, maturity period and bank account details.

