Microsoft will add RGB lighting controls to Windows 11. According to a report by Engadget, a Twitter user found the latest Insider build of Windows 11, which includes a hidden feature to control RGB components.

The ability to control RGB lighting will be available in the personalisation menu of Windows 11 settings. As per reports, all RGB components including external peripherals, are expected to be listed in the interface.

Microsoft may also introduce an option to match the users’ computer’s lighting with their Windows accent colour.

Also read: Opera to jump on the AI chatbot bandwagon soon

This comes after the tech giant began rolling out the ChatGPT-powered new Edge browser and updated Bing search for select users on desktop. According to a 9to5Mac report, the company is working on a mobile experience. “Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favorite app store,” the company said.

Microsoft has not extended support for the feature on Android and iOS yet.

Also read: How to check ticket cancellation status on IRCTC app

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit