Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has launched a new AI/ML-based chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra.

The AI-powered chatbot will let individuals check their Aadhaar enrolment status, track their Aadhaar PVC card status, and information on enrolment centres, the UIDAI’s tweet revealed.

Aadhaar Mitra will provide quick and automated responses.

The feature can be available at the bottom right corner of the UIDAI website. At present, the service is available in Hindi and English.

How to access Aadhaar Mitra

Step 1: Click on the Aadhaar Mitra icon available at the bottom right corner of the UIDAI website.

Now, select a query and proceed to send.

Aadhaar Mitra services on UIDAI

The chatbot eases the process of checking your Aadhaar update status. Users can locate a nearby Aadhaar enrolment centre by entering their Pincode of their location.

The chatbot also tells individuals what to do when an Aadhaar card is lost. In addition, it also tells how an individual can download eAadhaar.

