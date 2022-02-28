Google Play Pass rolling out in India: Here’s all you need to know

Google Play on Monday announced the launch of Google Play Pass in India, rolling out to Android devices in the country this week.

Play Pass is a subscription service that is currently available in 90 countries. The service provides users with access to many apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments.

Play Pass will offer a collection of over 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries including many from India, Google said.

Users can get started with a one-month trial and subscribe to the service for ₹99 per month or ₹889 for the year. They can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for ₹109.

Sharing

Family managers share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members with Google family group.

“With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams,” Google said in a blog post.

Collection

The Play Pass collection includes a host of titles in terms of games and apps. Games include Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, among others.

The tech giant will continue to work with “global and local developers” to add new games and apps every month, it said.

Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google India, said, “We want to deliver products and programs that the Play community - both users and developers - find value in, and we are always looking for new ways to do this. With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love.”

How it works

Once Play Pass is available this week, users can start their trial by opening the Play Store app on their Android device, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for “Play Pass.”

Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab on the Play Store or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket” when browsing titles.

Users will require Android version 4.4 and Google Play Store app version 16.6.25 and above to access the subscription service.

They will need to use a Google account. The service cannot be subscribed to with an account set up through a user’s work or school.

They will also require a “valid payment method,” added to their Google account.