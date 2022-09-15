Google revamps Google Photos, Memories get a more cinematic look

Google Photos has been redesigned with latest Memories upgrade, including instrumental music and more styles to collage editor. Google has also introduced a new way of viewing and sharing Memories.

In addition, Google Photos will allow users to share Memories across Android devices.

Starting today, we're rolling out the biggest update to Memories since its launch and giving you a new collage editor so you can easily make shareable creations. https://t.co/wxN7p8BsnBpic.twitter.com/AnN9t12rQO — Google Photos (@googlephotos) September 14, 2022

With the latest redesign, users can select multiple images to combine into a “Full Cinematic Memory” which will turn into zoomed-in 3D photos with instrumental background music (via separate feature from next month).

Google Photos has brought Instagram-like view where users can tap left or right on a photo to jump between queued photos, or swipe up or down to jump between Memories.

Also starting to roll out today, you can enjoy a new collage editor. Pick your photos, select your design, and easily rearrange the layout with simple drag-and-drop controls. pic.twitter.com/ieRzd6wZhl — Google Photos (@googlephotos) September 14, 2022

Google Photos has also introduced new collage editing features to Memories where users can select multiple preferred photos, select a design and arrange the layout of the collage.

Users can also adjust brightness, contrast, add filters, edit photos and apply more changes to enhance the collage. These collages will be shareable, says Google in a blogpost.

Google Photos bring editing tools to collage editor for Memories

Google One members and Pixel users can also use “additional editing features like Portrait Light or HDR within their collages and access more than 30 additional designs”, Google said.