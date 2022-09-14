WhatsApp to soon introduce import backup feature

WhatsApp, the Meta-backed instant messaging app, is reportedly testing a new feature which will let users import chat backup easily. Earlier this year, WhatsApp was working on a corresponding export backup tool.

According to a blogpost on Wabetainfo, WhatsApp said the import backup tool is still under development for the Android 2.22.20.10 beta version.

Import chat backup feature on WhatsApp

As per the screenshot shared by WhatsApp, when a user tries to log into WhatsApp from a different device (or the same one following reinstallation of the app) the individual can now easily import the exported backup to the device without risking any data. The latest import backup feature will work even without a Wi-Fi connection and a local backup that has automatically been created by WhatsApp to make export to import easier.

WhatsApp did not confirm any release day yet, but we can expect it be rolled out soon.