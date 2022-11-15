VLC media player is back again. The Ministry of Electronics and IT earlier this year banned the website owing to security concerns.

VideoLan, the parent company, received notice regarding the ban of its app and website in India in February 2022. In September, the company sent a legal notice seeking to know the reasons behind the ban.

According to reports, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) extended legal support to VideoLAN in this matter.

Announcing the lift of the ban on Twitter, IFF asked users to contact the organisation with details of their internet service provider if they are unable to access VLC Media Player in India via violan.org.

VICTORY 🎉@GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. (1/3)#WhatTheBlockpic.twitter.com/pW7APDAbIX — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

Users can now download the VLC Media Player through the official app stores of Google, Apple, and Microsoft or the official website.

