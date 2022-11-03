Google is bringing a new “app quality bar” for the Play Store to give more prominence to higher-quality titles.

Google Play Store will now filter low-quality apps and games by excluding them from recommendations with the latest launch. The two core vitals are user-perceived crash and ANR (Application Not Responding) rates that apps must remain below.

Google now displays a red “Recent data from similar devices show that this app may not work properly on your device” message on listings just below the “Install” button. Developers will be warned about apps that are at risk so one takes immediate action.

Google said, ”We will first launch the ratings change to Top Free charts worldwide and across all form factors in February 2023. Later next year, we plan to bring this change to top paid and grossing charts as well.”

In addition, Google Play Store also gets a redesign over homepages, search, discovery, and listings.

