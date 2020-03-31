Hotstar to upgrade to Disney+ Hotstar on April 3

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Star India said on Tuesday that the upgrade of its over-the-top (OTT) platform from Hotstar to Disney+ Hotstar will be happening on April 3, 2020.
Three distinct offerings – Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier - will be available from April 3.
As a prelude to the launch, Disney+ Hotstar will host a virtual red carpet event on April 2 with the premiere of The Lion King - in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - at 6 PM, followed by the popular Disney+ original The Mandalorian at 8pm, the company said in a release.
With a fresh new look and enhanced user interface, Disney+ Hotstar brings together the magic of Disney’s storytelling and the scale and technological expertise of Hotstar, giving users an unparalleled video streaming experience, it said
As people across the country practise social distancing and stay at home, Disney+ Hotstar is set to offer an unmatched entertainment experience for families with the world’s best superhero movies, unrivalled animated films, popular kids programming, recently released Bollywood blockbusters, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows, unlimited LIVE sporting action, and much more, said the company.
“With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times,” said Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India.
All existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal, it said.
