Ask DISHA, an AI-based chatbot on the IRCTC, allows users to book tickets, check statuses, and address queries. Ask DISHA 2.0 is an updated version that allows users to communicate with the system via voice, chat, and text messages.

Indian Railway passengers can check the PNR status using the chatbot. Here’s how:

Step 1: Head to the IRCTC website.

Step 2: Click on the AI chatbot appearing in the right corner of the IRCTC website.

Step 3: Click to gain support from the AI chatbot Ask DISHA 2.0.

Step 4: Now click on PNR status.

Step 5: Now, enter the 10-digit PNR number.

The chatbot will now provide you with the details associated with the PNR number. Ask Disha 2.0 also supports users to book their online tickets.

