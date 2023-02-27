Railway Ministry has shared a video on Twitter showcasing how the cleaning system of trains has transformed over years. It said, “From hand press to systematic switch.”

From hand press to systematic switch. pic.twitter.com/J9jaTnmUrJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 26, 2023

The video on the top shows how trains were cleaned with a cloth years ago and the lower clip shows how the automatic railway coach washing plant is being used in recent times. The video has amassed 1.2 million views and over 16.2 thousand likes on Twitter.

Twitterati react

“Looks impressive. Wish the restrooms were cleaned thoroughly as well esp during mid of the travels,” a Twitterati commented.

“Please do maintain the on-time arrivals, at-least of the newly launched Vande Bharat express,” another user wrote.

Please do maintain the on time arrivals ,at-least of the newly launched Vande Bharat express.We payed for early and fast arrivals but we intend to reach later than a passenger train on the way journey from Secunderabad date feb 18th. — SanaFeroza (@ferozafairy) February 26, 2023

“Good automation but one question, the boogies are moving forward slowly as one can observe, what is moving them?” another wrote.

Good automation but one question, the boogies are moving forward slowly as one can observe, what is moving them? The engine? If yes how much is the expenditure in using the engine for this? Just asking — Vasanth (@vkvarma286) February 26, 2023

