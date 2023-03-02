Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI has recently launched an AI/ML-based chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra. The chatbot provides automated responses and is available in Hindu and English. It allows individuals to check their Aadhaar enrolment status with ease.
Steps to check Aadhaar enrolment status using Aadhaar Mitra
Step 1: Head to the UIDAI portal.
Step 2: Click on the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot appearing in the right corner of the UIDAI website.
Step 3: Click to get started.
Step 4: Now, click on ‘Aadhaar status.’
Step 5: Enter the enrolment ID.
The chatbot will now update you with the status of your Aadhaar enrolment.
The authority has also upgraded the Aadhaar authentication system and has introduced IVRS -based Aadhaar services recently.
