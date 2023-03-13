City Union Bank customers can reset their MPIN associated with the bank account using the CUB mBank Plus app. A MPIN — Mobile Banking Personal Identification Number — is used to authenticate mobile banking payments like IMPS and NEFT.

Step 1: Open the City Union Bank’s mobile banking app called CUB mBank Plus.

Step 2: Click on the ‘set/ reset MPIN’ option.

Also read: How to open fixed deposit in City Union Bank online

Also read
KRISHNAN VV

Lost Aadhaar? Here’s what you can do

YVES HERMAN

Meta cuts Reels Play bonuses on Instagram, Facebook

Step 3: Enter your customer ID and select your branch.

Step 4: If you have an ATM card, enter its PIN. Otherwise, you will be required to provide your date of birth and PAN number.

Step 5: Click on MPIN from the facilities required section and submit the application.

You will now be able to reset your MPIN.

Also read: Know to check if TNEB connection is linked with Aadhaar

Related Topics