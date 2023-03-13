City Union Bank customers can reset their MPIN associated with the bank account using the CUB mBank Plus app. A MPIN — Mobile Banking Personal Identification Number — is used to authenticate mobile banking payments like IMPS and NEFT.

Step 1: Open the City Union Bank’s mobile banking app called CUB mBank Plus.

Step 2: Click on the ‘set/ reset MPIN’ option.

Step 3: Enter your customer ID and select your branch.

Step 4: If you have an ATM card, enter its PIN. Otherwise, you will be required to provide your date of birth and PAN number.

Step 5: Click on MPIN from the facilities required section and submit the application.

You will now be able to reset your MPIN.

