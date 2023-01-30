Following a government order, Tangedco began linking consumer numbers with Aadhaar in November 2022. With the last date to connect the TNEB connection with Aadhaar being January 31, 2023, customers can check online if their consumer number is linked.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Go to the TANGEDCO website.

Step 2: Head to the billing services section and scroll down to select bill status.

Step 3: Now, enter the service connection number and your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Click to submit.

The TANGEDCO will now provide details about the service connection, including whether Aadhaar details are updated.

The authority has updated the process on Twitter.

Individuals can also access this site to check: TANGEDCO Link Aadhaar

