Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) allows cardholders to retrieve their lost Aadhaar both online and offline. Individuals can retrieve their Aadhaar using their Aadhaar number/ enrolment ID/ the Aadhaar virtual ID or by using the registered mobile number or email. The UIDAI website allows individuals to apply to retrieve Aadhaar online.

Also read: What is an Aadhaar PVC?

Know how to retireve Aadhaar offline

Aadhaar cardholders can apply for a duplicate copy of Aadhaar by calling the UIDAI’s toll-free number 1800-180-1947 or 1947 from their registered mobile number.

The individual will be redirected to an executive to address the issue following an IVR response.

Nevertheless, there are other alternatives. According to the UIDAI chatbot Aadhaar Mitra, individuals can also download eAadhaar or order a PVC card, available at nominal charges.

Also read: What is Aadhaar Mitra?

Get your eAadhaar/ Aadhaar PVC

Download eAadhaar

Individuals who are aware of their Aadhaar number can download their eAadhaar directly from the UIDAI website of the mAadhaar app. The password-protected electronic copy of the Aadhaar is digitally signed by the competent authority UIDAI and is valid like the physical copy for all purposes. Individuals can also place an order to receive an Aadhaar PVC, which is considered equivalent to the original.

Also read: Know how to check if Aadhaar is linked to PAN

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit