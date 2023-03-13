Meta has discontinued its Reels Play bonuses for Facebook and Instagram creators based in the US. Launched in 2021, the programme encouraged content creators generating more short videos.

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge, “We are evolving the test of our Reels Play bonus on Instagram and Facebook as we focus on investing in a suite of monetisation solutions to help creators earn steady streams of income.”

The creators could still generate money from subscriptions and brand partnerships.

According to reports, the company may have plans to expand advertising on Reels. Nevertheless, the company may consider offering bonuses to creators in targeted ways if Reels enters a new market.

The company recently revealed its tests to expand ads on Facebook Reels for creators to earn ad revenue and grow virtual gifting via Stars on Reels.

The company is also reportedly exploring the launch of a decentralised social platform like Twitter. The platform codenamed P92 would be based on the Mastodon framework, allowing creators and public figures to share timely updates about their interests.

