Google Pay or GPay is a widely used app for bill payments such as electricity bill, phone bill and Internet bill. One can even book a LPG cylinder using this mobile wallet.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to pay property tax/municipal tax using GPay.
Payment of municipal tax via GPay
- Open the GPay app,and scroll down to Bills, Recharges and more and tap on See all.
- Scroll down to Finance and Tax. Then tap on Municipal Tax/ Services
- Select your Municipal Council/Corporation from the drop-down list.
- Next, link your account by filling up the details required to proceed further.
- Next, check details of payment and Proceed to pay.
