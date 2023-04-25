Google Pay or GPay is a widely used app for bill payments such as electricity bill, phone bill and Internet bill. One can even book a LPG cylinder using this mobile wallet.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to pay property tax/municipal tax using GPay.

Payment of municipal tax via GPay

Open the GPay app,and scroll down to Bills, Recharges and more and tap on See all.

Scroll down to Finance and Tax. Then tap on Municipal Tax/ Services

Select your Municipal Council/Corporation from the drop-down list.

Next, link your account by filling up the details required to proceed further.

Next, check details of payment and Proceed to pay.

Also Read: How to download Ayushman Bharat card online?