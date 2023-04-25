Google Pay or GPay is a widely used app for bill payments such as electricity bill, phone bill and Internet bill. One can even book a LPG cylinder using this mobile wallet.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to pay property tax/municipal tax using GPay.

Payment of municipal tax via GPay
  • Open the GPay app,and scroll down to Bills, Recharges and more and tap on See all.
  • Scroll down to Finance and Tax. Then tap on Municipal Tax/ Services
  • Select your Municipal Council/Corporation from the drop-down list.
  • Next, link your account by filling up the details required to proceed further.
  • Next, check details of payment and Proceed to pay.

