With the easy access of the State Bank of India’s online portal, one can now open a PPF account.
Here’s how to open PPF account with SBI
- Visit State Bank of India online portal.
- Login with user credentials.
- Go to ‘Request and Enquires’ and select ‘ New PPF Account’.
- On the next page, the customer details will be displayed — name, address, CIF, PAN number.
- Tick off the box below if the account needs to be opened in the name of Minor.
- Enter the Branch Code and proceed.
- Next, enter the Branch name.
- Then, scroll down and fill up five Nominee details, and click on Submit.
- Next, PPF account number will be displayed.
- Click on ‘ Print PPF Online Application’ to generate a hardcopy.
The final step of the process includes physical verification.
Carry the PPF application form, KYC documents and most recent photograph to the nearest SBI branch within 30 days.