Google Pay is one of the most widely used apps for all kinds of transactions, including postpaid and prepaid payments. But, did you know that you can book a LPG cylinder on GPay.

Here is a step-by-step guide to book a LPG refill and pay for it on GPay

Book gas cylinder via GPay

Open GPay app on the phone.

Scroll down to Bills, Recharges and more and tap on See all.

Tap on Gas Cylinder Booking below the Payment Categories segment.

Search for Gas Cylinder suppliers

Next, link your account with mobile number or LPG ID.

Continue to Pay Bill for the gas cylinder booked.

for the gas cylinder booked. Check the details of payment and proceed to pay with GPay pin.