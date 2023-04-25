Google Pay is one of the most widely used apps for all kinds of transactions, including postpaid and prepaid payments. But, did you know that you can book a LPG cylinder on GPay.

Here is a step-by-step guide to book a LPG refill and pay for it on GPay

Book gas cylinder via GPay
  • Open GPay app on the phone.
  • Scroll down to Bills, Recharges and more and tap on See all.
  • Tap on Gas Cylinder Booking below the Payment Categories segment.
  • Search for Gas Cylinder suppliers

  • Next, link your account with mobile number or LPG ID.
  • Continue to Pay Bill for the gas cylinder booked.
  • Check the details of payment and proceed to pay with GPay pin.
