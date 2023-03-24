TAN or Tax Deduction Account Number is a 10-digit alpha-numeric number provided by the Income Tax Department of India to people who are eligible to deduct tax at source.

With the access to Income Tax Department online portal, one can view his/her TAN details in minutes.

Check TAN details

Visit the Income Tax Department of India online portal.

Under Quick Links on the left, scroll down to Know TAN details.

Proceed with the required details on the next page, and click Continue.

Provide with an OTP in the next step. Click on Validate to proceed.

to proceed. In the end, all the details will be displayed on the screen.