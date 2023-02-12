Netflix has begun its crackdown on password sharing. According to recent developments, Netflix users in select countries will have to pay extra for sharing their accounts with users outside a household.
The streaming platform allows users to check and manage devices logged in to their accounts.
Here’s how to remove someone from using your Netflix account;
Step 1: Open the Netflix application.
Step 2: Click on the profile icon.
Step 3: Enter the account settings.
Step 4: Scroll down to select ‘manage access and devices’ under the security and privacy tab. The app will show devices using your Netflix account.
Step 5: If any of them are unrecognised, click to sign out.
You may also change the password, preventing new logins.
