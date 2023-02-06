UPI apps, including Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, provide a self-transfer feature allowing customers to transfer money from one bank account to the other. Customers will have to link bank accounts to their Google Pay accounts to use the self-transfer feature.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app.

Step 2: Click on the self-transfer feature among the list of services offered by GPay.

Also read: Here’s how to file UPI transaction-based issues with NPCI

Step 3: Now, select two different bank accounts within which you want to transfer money.

Note: Money will be debited from the first chosen account and will be credited to the second account.

Step 4: Enter the value of the transaction and proceed to pay.

Money will now be transferred to the secondary account, cutting the need to physically visit the bank.

Also read: How to retrieve money sent to wrong UPI ID

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit