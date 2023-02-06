UPI apps, including Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, provide a self-transfer feature allowing customers to transfer money from one bank account to the other. Customers will have to link bank accounts to their Google Pay accounts to use the self-transfer feature.
Here’s how:
Step 1: Open the Google Pay app.
Step 2: Click on the self-transfer feature among the list of services offered by GPay.
Step 3: Now, select two different bank accounts within which you want to transfer money.
Note: Money will be debited from the first chosen account and will be credited to the second account.
Step 4: Enter the value of the transaction and proceed to pay.
Money will now be transferred to the secondary account, cutting the need to physically visit the bank.
