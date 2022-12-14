Paytm Wallet Transit Card is a multipurpose transport card that can be used for all transactions across metros, bus and train travel. It can also be used to pay for parking and toll charges.

Users should have a Paytm Payments Bank account to activate the Paytm Wallet Transit Card. According to Paytm, existing customers who have completed the KYC and Mini KYC customers are eligible for Paytm Wallet Transit Card.

Paytm Payments Bank

Also read: Know how to recharge smart card using Paytm

Steps to activate Paytm Wallet Transit Card

Paytm Wallet Transit Card

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Go to the wallet option and scroll down to the Paytm Wallet Transit Card.

Step 3: Proceed to activate the card and enter your Paytm Payments Bank passcode.

Also read: How to check bank balance on Paytm, Google Pay

The card is linked to the Paytm wallet, meaning, users can top up the wallet to use the card.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit