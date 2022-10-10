UPI continues to be the most preferred mode of payment in the country. The Unified Payments Interface(UPI) transactions crossed ₹11-lakh crore in September 2022, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

A UPI PIN (four or six-digit number set by the user) is required to authorise any transaction via the payments app. Users will have to set the PIN while linking their bank account with UPI apps, including PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay.

Worried that your UPI PIN has been compromised?

You can reset the UPI PIN using UPI apps, including Google Pay, BHIM and PhonePe. Users can choose a bank account on the Google Pay app and select ‘Forgot UPI PIN’ to reset. But they may have to enter their debit card details.

Nevertheless, unlike the first time, users can modify their UPI PIN without entering their debit card details on Paytm with their previous PIN.

Steps to change your UPI PIN on Paytm:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app and click on the profile icon.

Open the Paytm app and click on the profile icon. Step 2: Select ‘UPI & Payment Settings’ which will direct you to the Payment Settings.

Step 3: Open the ‘UPI & Linked Bank Accounts’ menu.

Step 4: Select the bank account and tap the ‘Change PIN’ text.

Step 5: Click on the ‘I remember my old UPI PIN’ option and enter the PIN.

Step 6: Now set a new PIN and confirm the change.

